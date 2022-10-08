LawCall
Vehicle fire causes traffic backup on I-65 SB

Traffic on I-65 south
Traffic on I-65 south(Alabama Department of Transportation)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Traffic is backed up on I-65 southbound between exit 252 in Hoover to around exit 259 in Birmingham. A crash involving a vehicle fire happened around 7:16 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT says to expect major delays in the area. Allow extra travel time and plan your route accordingly.

We will update this story when we have more information.




