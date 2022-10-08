Vehicle fire causes traffic backup on I-65 SB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Traffic is backed up on I-65 southbound between exit 252 in Hoover to around exit 259 in Birmingham. A crash involving a vehicle fire happened around 7:16 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT says to expect major delays in the area. Allow extra travel time and plan your route accordingly.

We will update this story when we have more information.

Crash involving Vehicle Fire on I-65 SB @ MP 253.3 at Exit 254: Alford Ave in Birmingham. Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/ZSHIHMBXib — ALGO Birmingham (@algo_bhm) October 8, 2022

Traffic on I-65 south (Alabama Department of Transportation)

