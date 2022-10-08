Tuscaloosa City school district lands first-ever school safety grant

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a sign of the times with school safety. More and more schools in Alabama are creating their own school safety department and the Tuscaloosa City school district is among them.

The U.S. Department of Justice awarded Tuscaloosa City Schools a $1 million grant, money school leaders say will set up their first-ever, stand-alone school safety office.

Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria says school safety has always been at the forefront of his tenure as superintendent. The $1 million grant allows him to take it to a new level.

“Our students can’t come to school to learn if there’s any concern with safety. We wanna make sure we are looking at our safety plan regularly and often,” said Dr. Mike Daria.

From a practical point of view, the grant gives Dr. Daria the greenlight to set up an office within the school board office that focuses solely on school safety. Someone will need to be hired. That person will be responsible for working with local agencies, such as police, fire and the EMA.

“We want to make sure we got an office dedicated to training, preparing all of our faculty in the area of school safety,” said Dr. Daria.

The grant will be spread out over a three-year period. But why $1 million?

“Some of it is in personnel, but a lot of it is in training and a lot of it is in funding the training that will take place. It funds the collaboration so our Tuscaloosa Police Department, our fire department and other agencies that work and do real life scenarios, plus provide training for our mental health needs,” said Dr. Daria.

Although Dr. Daria had to deal with some recent school threats, there was no singular incident that prompted him to apply for the grant. This has been years in the making.

“For us, this is important because we need to build and we need to sustain,” said Dr. Daria.

The superintendent anticipates receiving the grant by the end of the year and then he’ll move forward with setting up the logistics of the school district’s first safety office.

Dr. Daria says the grant will run out after three years. At that point, the district will need to come up with its own funding to keep it going.

