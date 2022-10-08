Local digital parking app lets you reserve spots early for Alabama and UAB home games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side helping you find parking at Alabama and UAB football games.

Parking at an Alabama or UAB game can be stressful for fans. Officials with local digital parking company “Clutch!” say it’s one of the top reasons people won’t go to a game. If you’re already worried about parking before the games, there’s a way for you to reserve a spot right now.

“One of the biggest challenges to any game day is just the logistics of fighting traffic, parking, and navigating the to and from,” Clutch! parking app’s Hunter Strickler said. “It’s the easiest way to eliminate gameday parking from your list of challenges.”

It’s a phone app and website that lets you research and reserve parking early, but it’s different depending on the game. For Alabama fans, there’s multiple different prices and lots to choose from.

“You’re looping around the block, around Bryant-Denny Stadium, and it can be hand-to-hand combat out there,” Strickler said. “You can search by price or proximity to the stadium. Do you want to pay more or less and park further away, some with shuttle service, some without.”

For UAB, there’s limited spots to reserve early at a nearby church, but there’s more than 100 spots at the nearby Top Golf lot. It’s first come, first serve.

“Get there right when the lots open and enjoy all the festivities in Uptown,” he said. “Top Golf is literally across the street from one of the entrances, so it is a convenient location for anyone going to the game.”

App creators said planning ahead and knowing where you want to park is the best way you can eliminate parking problems from your game day plans.

“You can take gameday parking off of your list of stressors,” Strickler said.

You can also use the app at Auburn, Ole Miss, or Tennessee games.

Click here to reserve.

