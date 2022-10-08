Local businesses getting creative with hiring new employees

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Lack of employees can be hard for any business. On top of that, inflation and rising costs can be even more difficult.

Copper Train, a local restaurant in Alabaster, just celebrated their one-year anniversary. As a small and new business, they have faced some challenges especially when it comes to attracting more employees.

Right now, they are in a decent spot, looking for two or more employees to help with the front of the restaurant and the kitchen.

While money can also be a struggle, they continue to stay afloat by knowing where their money is going and cutting costs where they need too while also maintaining high quality service.

Owner Dakota Stone said it can be hard running a business without the max number of employees needed.

“Having to give 110% constantly, cranking out as much as you can, as fast as you can,” Stone said. “It’s kind of hard to take a step back and take a deep breath. For a while, none of our employees were even having an off day - thankfully that has changed since then.”

Stone said they have a very healthy work environment and are looking for more employees with great attitudes to add to their team.

