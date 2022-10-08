LawCall
Jefferson County sewer rate to increase 3.49% next year

Jefferson County sewer rates are expected to increase 3.49% in 2023.
(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Those living in Jefferson County may be paying more for water and sewer next year. A hike in the sewage rate is expected on top of the proposed 8.3% increase for water.

Jefferson County residents can expect a 3.49% increase in their sewer bills starting in 2023. This is in accordance with the county’s bankruptcy agreement from 2013.

County Commissioner Jimmie Stephens explains this happens every year and is actually a drop from years past. For four years, the percentage increase was 7.89% each year, but it then dropped to about 3.5% in October 2018.

County Commissioner Sheila Tyson says she gets calls every day from concerned citizens about how much they are already paying and what could be to come.

“They’re calling about the outrageous amount of their bill, about how high the sewer portion of the water bill is, and about the rumor of an increase,” she explains.

Tyson says she plans on attending next week’s water board meeting to learn more about the proposed 8.3% water rate increase. She says if passed, it could diminish residents’ quality of life.

