Gas prices coming back up in Alabama after OPEC cuts production

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Since Russia invaded Ukraine, there has been a strain on global oil supply because many countries have boycotted Russian oil and have had to look elsewhere for their crude oil.

With the global economic and oil uncertainty, organizations like OPEC have decided to cut back their oil production.

OPEC has decided to decrease their production by about two million barrels a day starting November 1 and unfortunately, it’s the opposite of what we need.

It’s all an effort to drive prices up on their crude oil for maximum profit.

Three days ago in Alabama, our state average was $3.19 a gallon. On Friday, we are at $3.32 a gallon and that will only continue to increase.

With supply and demand forever changing, it’s hard to know right now how much of an increase we will see.

If other oil producing countries start to increase their supply, that would help offset OPEC’s cut back, but in the meantime, here are some tips to conserve gas and money.

Clay Ingram with AAA said pay attention to what those gas prices are.

“Make a conscious effort to buy the lowest priced gas you can find, even if it’s unbranded gas. That creates competition to the marketplace and drive prices downward,” Ingram said. “Also, slow down, stay away from those hard stops and quick starts, weaving in and out of traffic on the interstate because that uses a lot more gas than people realize.”

Ingram said at some point the prices will go back down, it’s just a matter of when.

