FIRST ALERT: Cool, dry conditions continue this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A cooler and dry air mass is overspreading the region this morning as high pressure builds over the region. Temperatures will be several degrees below average due to the surge of cool air behind the front this afternoon and humidity levels will again drop into the 25 to 30 percent range this afternoon. High temperatures will be around 72. As the winds subside and cool temperatures combined with low dew points there may be some areas of patchy frost in Northeast Alabama Sunday morning, but any frost areas will be limited.

High temperatures tomorrow will be a degree or two cooler than today. Then as high-pressure drifts east a gradual warm-up can be expected Monday through Wednesday, but the dry air will keep the area rain-free through mid-week. Winds will become more southerly by Tuesday with this warmer wind flow continuing through Wednesday bringing some influx of Gulf moisture as winds rotate around the area of high pressure. This added moisture will bring at least a chance for some isolated rain areas to occur with the best chances for rain coming Thursday as another front approaches from the north. An isolated thunderstorm may also be possible.

The front will be followed by a stronger flow of cool, dry air from the northwest and Friday high temperatures will be 5-10 degrees cooler than Thursday as rain chances again diminish heading into next weekend.

Meanwhile in the Tropics, Tropical Storm Julia is moving west at around 18 mph. This general motion should continue through tonight, with a westward motion at a slower forward speed expected Sunday. Julia should reach the coast of Nicaragua Sunday morning. Julia or its remnants will then turn west northwestward over Central America by Monday. Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft data indicate maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Steady to possibly rapid strengthening is forecast while Julia moves across the southwestern Caribbean Sea during the next day or so, and the system is expected to become a hurricane by the time it passes near or over San Andres and Providencia Islands and reaches the coast of Nicaragua. Quick weakening is anticipated after Julia moves inland on Sunday, and it is likely to become a remnant low or dissipate by Monday. No other tropical development is expected at this time.

