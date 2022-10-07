Standoff with murder suspect in Clayton County ends with death of suspect, K9

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving the Clayton County Police Department and a murder suspect.

According to the preliminary information, CCPD was investigating a homicide on Kendrick Road that happened Thursday. A suspect was spotted driving the victim’s car near Riverdale Road and Interstate 285.

State troopers and Clayton County deputies responded to assist with a traffic stop. The suspect initially pulled over but as troopers attempted to make contact, he drove away.

The troopers chased the vehicle until they could stop it using a PIT maneuver. The troopers, joined by the Clayton County deputies, attempted to make contact with the driver, who was being uncooperative.

Georgia State Patrol sent in their K9 named Figo. The suspect reportedly shot Figo and there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect, troopers and deputies.

The driver died at the scene. Figo was taken to the Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Sandy Springs where he died.

This is the 93rd shooting involving police this year.

West Clayton Elementary, which is located nearby, was placed on lockdown as a precaution. However, the students were dismissed on time.

Clayton County Public Schools is aware of a police-involved community incident that has impacted one of our schools. Earlier today Friday, October 7, 2022, local police were responding to a community disturbance that resulted in a shooting incident in close proximity to West Clayton Elementary School. Upon being made aware of this event, West Clayton Elementary School immediately activated enhanced security measures by placing the school on lockdown out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of students and staff, and potential visitors. Be advised that student dismissal on October 7, 2022, will not be delayed.

The well-being of our students and staff remains our top priority, we commend the school leadership for taking swift action to protect the students and staff and our campus. As this is an active investigation, the school system is limited in offering further feedback and asks that additional questions be directed to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also on scene.

At this time, there is no other information available. Atlanta News First has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

