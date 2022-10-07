Sauteed butternut squash & kale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -

[4-6 Servings]

Ingredients:

2 cups Butternut Squash; Peeled, Seeded and Cubed

2 tbsp. Butter

1 tbsp. Olive Oil

1/2 tsp. Kosher Salt

Black Pepper To Taste

¼ tsp. Cumin, ground

¼ tsp. Coriander

¼ tsp. Chili Powder

1 bunch Kale, Leaves Torn, Stalks Discarded

Directions:

Heat 1 tablespoon butter and olive oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add squash and sprinkle with salt, pepper, cumin, coriander and chili powder. Cook for several minutes, turning gently with a spatula, until squash is deep golden brown and tender (but not falling apart.) Remove to a plate and set aside. In the same skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of butter over medium-high heat and add in the kale. Toss it around with tongs and cook it for 3 to 4 minutes. Add in the cooked squash and gently toss together.

