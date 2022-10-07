Pleasant Grove police need help catching crooks stealing from vacant homes

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - Someone is stealing items from vacant homes in Pleasant Grove, and their Department of Public Safety needs your help finding the people who are doing it.

Unfortunately, the department doesn’t have a description of who’s hitting up these homes, but these burglaries appear to be happening right under their noses.

Captain Danny Reid said the thieves are taking stoves, and nothing else, from vacant houses that are listed for sale or rent, and he said they’re pretty brazen about it too taking them during the day.

Captain Reid said a quick real estate search online makes it easy for thieves to find a target.

He said they appear to be pulling up in panel vans or trucks and wheeling the stoves right out the front door on dollies.

He said neighbors assume they’re just workers.

Captain Reid said it’s been happening over the last couple of weeks, and so far, the thieves have hit at least five homes.

“The public knows those houses on their street that are vacant, that are open for sale, for rent. So, they know those places and we need them to be kind of a force multiplier for the police department and keep your eyes out the window, and if it don’t look right and you see the stove coming out instead of going in, then absolutely give us a call immediately,” Captain Reid said.

Captain Reid stresses that if you see someone doing this, do not approach them.

He said it’s unclear why the thieves are targeting stoves specifically, but he said they’re fencing them somewhere, and since stoves are fairly easy to remove, that might be why they’re appealing.

