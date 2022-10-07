LawCall
Man recovering after fuel line eruption at Cullman auto repair shop

Fire at auto body shop.
Fire at auto body shop.(Source: Cullman PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is recovering after a fire on Friday morning, Oct. 7, in Cullman.

Police say an employee working at Just GM Auto & Truck Repair Plus on 3rd Street Southwest was working under a car when a fuel line erupted.

The man has second- and third-degree burns, and was be admitted to the ICU at UAB Hospital.

Cullman PD post on fire.
Cullman PD post on fire.(Source: Cullman PD/Facebook)

