Man recovering after fuel line eruption at Cullman auto repair shop

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is recovering after a fire on Friday morning, Oct. 7, in Cullman.

Police say an employee working at Just GM Auto & Truck Repair Plus on 3rd Street Southwest was working under a car when a fuel line erupted.

The man has second- and third-degree burns, and was be admitted to the ICU at UAB Hospital.

Cullman PD post on fire. (Source: Cullman PD/Facebook)

