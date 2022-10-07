Retired Hoover Police K-9 Ava dies from health complications

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police say their retired K-9 Ava died from health complications.

“We are saddened to report the passing of retired Hoover PD K9 Ava yesterday from health complications. She was 14 years old.

Ava was a faithful partner to Officer Kevin Hollis for her entire life. She was born on December 7, 2007 the “runt of the litter,” according to Officer Hollis. At her healthiest, she weighed 46 pounds, about half the weight of her brothers. But, size alone does not tell the story of this special girl. It was the size of her heart, and her amazing sweet personality that drew people in. Everybody loved Ava. EVERYBODY.

Rest easy now, sweet Ava. Job well done. We’ll take the Watch from here,” Hoover Police posted, in part, on Facebook.

K-9 Ava. (Source: Hoover Police Department/Facebook)

