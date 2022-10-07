First Alert for cooler air moving in this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday everyone! We are getting ready for another dry and cool weekend on the way! Temperatures this morning are a little warmer with the majority of us starting out in the low to mid 50s. A few spots north of I-20 are in the upper 40s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear and dry. A cold front to our northwest will move into Central Alabama later today giving us another round of dry and cool air just in time for the weekend. We are forecasting increasing cloud cover this afternoon and evening as the cold front moves into Central Alabama. We will remain dry. Temperatures this afternoon are forecast to warm into the low to mid 80s with a partly cloudy sky. Winds will continue from the north at 5-10 mph. As the cold front moves into our area, we could see isolated wind gusts up to 15-20 mph. Mid-to-upper level clouds will linger across Central Alabama this evening and tonight, but we will remain dry. If you plan on being outside for high school football games, plan for temperatures to start out in the lower 70s at 7 PM. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the 60s late this evening.

Next Big Thing: The big story over the weekend is the cooler air moving into Central Alabama. We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Any clouds that are left behind will likely move out of the area by tomorrow afternoon. We should see a mostly sunny sky Saturday afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph. With breezy conditions in place, you may want to avoid doing any yardwork tomorrow that involves raking or blowing leaves. The wind will likely bring more leaves to the ground. Humidity levels will also end up very dry, so we encourage everyone to avoid outdoor burning. Temperatures Sunday morning will end up chilly with most of us in the low to mid 40s. Sunday afternoon could end up a degree or two cooler than Saturday with plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 70s. It’s going to be a beautiful weekend!

College Football Forecasts: The weather should be great for UAB Football Saturday afternoon. Kickoff temperatures at Protective Stadium will likely start out in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures by the end of the game will likely cool into the mid to upper 60s with a mostly clear sky. The Morehouse and Tuskegee Classic kicks off at 7 PM in Birmingham at Legion Field Saturday. Temperatures will likely start out in the lower 60s and cool into the 50s. I would recommend grabbing a jacket for that game. The Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Texas A&M Saturday evening. If you are heading to Tuscaloosa Saturday evening; I would grab a light jacket as temperatures cool into the 60s and 50s. The weather is looking great for Auburn as they travel to Athens, GA to take on the Georgia Bulldogs. Temperatures will likely start out in the mid to upper 70s with sunny conditions. Temperatures will likely cool into the 60s by the end of the game.

Warming Up Next Week: We’ll head into the first half of next week dry with warmer temperatures. Highs will likely climb into the 80s by next Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will also warm from the 40s to the 50s and 60s. We have a big question mark for the middle and end of next week as another cold front approaches our area. Models continue to show chances for showers and storms across Central Alabama Wednesday night into Thursday. The timing of the rain is still up in the air, but Thursday is shaping up to be our best chance to see rain. Behind the cold front, we look to trend cooler and drier for next weekend. Tropical Update: Tropical Depression Twelve dissipated in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. We are now focusing our attention on Tropical Depression Thirteen that formed last night in the Central Caribbean. Winds are up to 35 mph as it moves to the west at 15 mph. The forecast from the National Hurricane Center has this tropical depression becoming our next named storm as it strengthens in the western Caribbean. The next name up on the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane list is Julia. It is forecast to strike Nicaragua Sunday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. It will likely produce heavy rainfall and potential flooding in parts of Central America and maybe Mexico going into early next week. This system will not have any impact on the United States. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet.

