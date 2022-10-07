CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is in ICU after a fire started at an auto shop in Cullman Friday morning.

It happened around 10am at Just Gm Auto & Truck Repair Plus on 3rd Ave SW. Cullman Police say an employee was working underneath a vehicle when the fuel line erupted.

Employee injured in fire at Cullman auto shop (Cullman Fire Dept)

The employee was taken to the hospital and admitted to ICU with 2nd and 3rd degree burns.

