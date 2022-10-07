Doctors advice on keeping you and your family healthy this flu season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This year’s flu season is expected to be the most severe we have seen in a while.

Dr. Robin Conley with Brookwood Baptist Health said taking the masks off means were more exposed to the virus.

“Especially because now since the pandemic is starting to end, we’re taking our masks off and we’re all exposed to each other again,” said Conley.

Conley said the best way to protect yourself is to get the flu shot. This year, a new high dose vaccine is available for people 65 years and older.

“Those patients tend to be higher risk, they tend to have more complications, meaning pneumonia, and they tend to be hospitalized more when they get the flu. So we give them a bit of a boost within the vaccine to try to help them to recover or not get it all,” said Conley.

Conley said common misconceptions can impact how many people show up to get the flu shot. She emphasized that the pregnant women need to get their vaccine and that getting the shot does not make you sick.

“It may give you flu-like symptoms, which would be maybe say a fever, you might feel a little bit sluggish, so I always recommend that my patients take a Tylenol just before or just after to try and avoid those.”

October is the best time to get your flu shot. Conley said you can get yours at your primary care physician or a local pharmacy.

