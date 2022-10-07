Bessemer man’s family searching for answers in love one’s disappearance

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are still looking for a Bessemer man who went missing at the end of September and his family is desperate for answers.

“If you know anything, just help us out because its hurts. Y’all know my brother don’t bother nobody,” Robin Jefferson said in tears while talking about her brother’s disappearance.

Bessemer police say Ricardo Jefferson was reported missing on September 28th. He was last seen leaving his home in Bessemer around 4 a.m. in a 2015 gray Nissan Juke with the tag # 1AO182U.

He hasn’t been seen since. His mother, Denise, describes her son as quiet and sticking to himself.

“You can really tell time by him. He’s not out of the ordinary. This is not like him,” Denise Jefferson said.

The family gathered Thursday with police and other community members hoping to drum up leads. Police tell us they believe Ricardo is still in the area somewhere.

“Right now we’re exhausting our technology leads to try and pinpoint where he was between the 28th and now. We have not had any success in locating him with that information so far,” Detective Ben McCay with Bessemer Police said.

Denise tells us the hardest part right now is not knowing where her son is. The family continues to hold onto each other and their faith as the search continues.

“My hope is that God has it. He knows where he is and that He will even lead the detective and even the people...if there’s conviction if necessary in their hearts to give us some information. That’s my hope that he returns home safely,” Denise added.

If you have any information, call Bessemer Police at 205-425-2411. You can reach Det. McCay at 205-565-1320. You can also report anonymous tips at 205-428-3541.

We’re told a reward for information could be in the works. Once we learn more, we’ll pass it along.

