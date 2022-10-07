LawCall
5 suspects in custody after man shot dead in Center Point

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Five suspects are in custody after a man was found shot dead at an apartment complex in Center Point Thursday afternoon.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Charter East Apartments in Center Point just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, deputies say they found a man at the scene who was shot dead. The identity of the victim is being withheld by deputies until his family has been notified.

Deputies say the Metro Area Command Center helped them quickly obtain the description of a suspect vehicle. Using images from Flock cameras in the area, deputies say they were able to locate and stop the vehicle after a short pursuit.

Five suspects were taken into custody and are being questioned by deputies.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are being investigated.

