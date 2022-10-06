Woman killed after being hit by car in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a woman was killed when she was hit by a car in Fairfield Wednesday night.

It happened in the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive around 9:52.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tells us she was walking in an unlit area when she was hit. The driver remained on the scene to cooperate with the investigation.

The victim has not been identified.

