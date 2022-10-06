LawCall
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center hosts flu vaccination event

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center wants it’s veterans and its employees to protect themselves against the flu.

The Medical Center didn’t scare people into doing the right thing. But they did host a Halloween themed carnival to encourage people to come out, roll up their sleeve and get vaccinated.

The “Say Boo to the Flu” kicked off on Wednesday. People came fully dressed in Halloween costumes. Organizers hoped a fun atmosphere encouraged more people to come and get vaccinated for the flu.

“Oh, it’s very important. The flu shot doesn’t cure the flu. But it’s a prophylactic that can help if you do entail the flu. It will help a lot,” said Anita Rutledge

The VA also has nurses go around to each department with a cart to give flu shots to those unable to attend the kick-off.

