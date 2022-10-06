Tuscaloosa city leaders, Terry Saban open new River District Park

TUSCALOOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders and the ‘first lady’ of Alabama football cut the ribbon Thursday on the city’s newest downtown park.

Terry Saban helped Christen River District Park located at the foot of Greensboro Avenue and on the banks of the Black Warrior River.

River District Park is open and city leaders see the new park as a preview to the new Saban Center coming soon in the old Tuscaloosa News building.

The park itself cost around $8 million to build. It was made possible by Elevate Tuscaloosa, a program created when city officials passed a one-cent sales tax to help fund new projects.

Beyond the park is the real payoff. Terry Saban, for example, talked about the fact the Alabama/Texas A&M game this weekend will bring at least 100,000 people to town and it’s parks like this one that’s bound to take tourism to another level.

Some business owners are already seeing the boost in tourism.

“You know, when we have 100,000 visitors coming this weekend to Tuscaloosa and we’re showing off the city, our university, our football program - this is just like more icing on the cake. We can take people around and say how cool it is,” said Terry Saban.

“With this being so close to campus and being one of the newer places downtown, we’ve probably seen about a 15% increase in tourists just coming in to visit our restaurant,” said Urban Bar & Kitchen Owner Gary McGhee.

River District Park is a different park at night with a variety of LED lights lighting up the whole place, especially under the bridge.

