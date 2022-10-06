LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Tupperware selling at Target stores nationwide: ‘More products to more consumers’

Tupperware is currently available for purchase at Target stores nationwide.
Tupperware is currently available for purchase at Target stores nationwide.(AP/Garrett Cheen/File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Tupperware is expanding its reach as consumers can now find its products at Target.

This week, Tupperware Brands CEO Miguel Fernandez said the company is reinventing itself by offering its products in retail through online and in-store sales at Target stores nationwide.

“We’re reinventing the business model our company has operated with for over 75 years to bring more products to more consumers,” Fernandez said in a statement.

According to The Associated Press, Tupperware had explosive growth in the mid-20th century. It held its first Tupperware party in 1948. But sales have sputtered in recent years.

Tupperware has traditionally been sold door-to-door or through Tupperware parties, where products were purchased during demonstrations with the host receiving credit.

“We’re honoring our legacy by continuing to host timeless Tupperware parties, and we’ll offer our products in new channels. Younger customers less familiar with direct sales will now find our brand in retail,” Fernandez said.

The Tupperware CEO said the company is looking forward to developing specific products and pricing in the future for customers as the Target move is “only the beginning.”

The products are currently available at Target with a starting price of $7.99.

“For more than 75 years, we’ve been the life of the party in homes around the world. We want to continue to have a seat at dining tables and be on kitchen counters for years to come,” Fernandez said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Testimony reveals disturbing details surrounding Cupcake McKinney’s death
55-year-old Richard Pope
Former Carver baseball coach sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for sending obscene images to a minor
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Multi-car wreck shuts down I-59 in St. Clair Co.
I-59 now open following fatal multi-car wreck in St. Clair Co.
Carmesia Flannigan
Woman convicted of reckless manslaughter after 2021 street racing crash

Latest News

VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file...
North Korea fires 2 missiles toward sea as US redeploys carrier
This undated photo provided by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows John Henry Ramirez.
Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules
Tuscaloosa PD officers rescue men during mental health crisis
Tuscaloosa PD officers rescue men during mental health crisis
Shelby County Sheriff's Office recruiting new officers
Shelby County Sheriff's Office recruiting new officers