Stolen turtle returned in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - ‘Presley’ the turtle is back home and safe and sound in Elrod!

Teri Grammer tells WBRC someone found a way to steal her sulcata tortoise late Tuesday afternoon from her front yard. It happened off Tuscaloosa County Road 140 in the Elrod community.

It bothered Grammer so much she offered $1,500 as reward for the return of ‘Presley.’ Well, the 25-pounder was found back in his little house enclosure overnight.

Grammer says the turtle is well-known on Facebook, but she’s not really sure why someone would take him. ‘Presley’ does not appear to have been harmed.

“I think somebody got scared, brought him and just put him back thank goodness. I think they had a conscience. He had some kind of white powdery like substances on his shell and I’ve already bathed and washed off. He seems kind of alert for this early in the morning. It’s still cool and they’re little sluggish at this time of day anyway,” said Grammer.

If you’re wondering how ‘Presley’ got his name, Teri Grammer says her grandson adored Elvis Presley and thought the name fit. Grammer says no one has claimed the $1,500 and plans to return the money she didn’t contribute to those generous donors.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.