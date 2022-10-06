LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Sideline Week 7 Schedule

WBRC Sideline
WBRC Sideline(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - BB Comer at Thorsby - Game of the Week

Trinity Christian Homeschool at Cornerstone Christian School (Columbiana)

Calera at Briarwood

Huffman at Clay-Chalkville

Vestavia Hills at Hewitt-Trussville

Locust Fork at Southeastern

Pinson Valley at Center Point

Pleasant Grove at Fairfield

Woodlawn at Jackson-Olin

Holt at Sipsey Valley

Bessemer City at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

Munford at Jacksonville

Spring Garden at Pleasant Valley

Bibb Co. at Montevallo

Oak Mountain at Thompson (Thursday)

NFHS Network - Tuscaloosa Co. at Hoover

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmesia Flannigan
Woman convicted of reckless manslaughter after 2021 street racing crash
Multi-car wreck shuts down I-59 in St. Clair Co.
I-59 now open following fatal multi-car wreck in St. Clair Co.
BWWB HQ
“Clean House” says former Birmingham Water Works engineer who claims utility is wasting ratepayers’ money
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
‘I’m sorry I did this’: Stallworth texted after Cupcake McKinney’s body was found

Latest News

Lydia Borders hugs Ron Harris before Jasper game
A Jasper cheerleader gives a long-time photographer the picture-perfect gift
The Etowah High School Marching Blue Devil Band is described as a young and hungry group eager...
“Grease” is the word for the Etowah High School blue devil marching band
WBRC Sideline
Sideline Scores: Week 6
Drive of the Week: Plainview vs. Hokes Bluff
Drive of the Week: Plainview vs. Hokes Bluff