Sideline Week 7 Schedule
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - BB Comer at Thorsby - Game of the Week
Trinity Christian Homeschool at Cornerstone Christian School (Columbiana)
Calera at Briarwood
Huffman at Clay-Chalkville
Vestavia Hills at Hewitt-Trussville
Locust Fork at Southeastern
Pinson Valley at Center Point
Pleasant Grove at Fairfield
Woodlawn at Jackson-Olin
Holt at Sipsey Valley
Bessemer City at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
Munford at Jacksonville
Spring Garden at Pleasant Valley
Bibb Co. at Montevallo
Oak Mountain at Thompson (Thursday)
NFHS Network - Tuscaloosa Co. at Hoover
