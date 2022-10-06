Shelby County Sheriff’s Office secures new pay scale to stay competitive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In order to stay completive with other local law enforcement agencies, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office decided to reach out to their elected leaders for a new competitive pay scale which is now one of the highest in the area

Entry level compensation for a law enforcement officer coming in with no prior experience starts at $55,000 a year.

Compensation for an officer with experience is upwards of $65,000 a year.

The sheriff’s office would like to fill the 5 to 10 vacant positions they have open as of right now however, there are many positions you can apply for.

“The application process to be a law enforcement officer is extensive. As it should be. There is a really significant background check followed by an aptitude test, a written test, a physical fitness test,” Hammac said. “Then a pretty thorough interview process that involves neighborhood canvassing where we go around and talk to people who have known you a whole lot longer than we have.”

They want to recruit the best and brightest with the hopes of having a full staff by the end of this year.

More information can be found at their website shelbyso.com or on their Facebook page.

