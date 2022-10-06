LawCall
Rising Star: Kennedy Jones

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Kennedy Jones!

Kennedy is a senior at Ramsay High School with a 3.8 GPA. She is a member of the Mental Health Club, Student Alliance Association and the Track and Field team. In addition, she gives back to her community through various events and clubs. Her natural leadership and principled work ethic is always present.

Kennedy, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

