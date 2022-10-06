Owner says dog stuck in sewer pipe in Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog owner in Vestavia Hills says her Golden Retriever is stuck in a sewer pipe and city officials say workers are at the scene trying to get her out.

The dog’s owner, Kerri Willson, says Tigerlily is stuck in a pipe on Paden Drive.

Officials with the Vestavia Hills Police Department say animal control has been contacted and a private contractor with tools that could help is at the scene working to figure out how to get the dog out.

We’re told the pipe is only 18 inches wide and the dog is stuck about 35 feet in the pipe.

No word on how long the dog has been stuck in the pipe.

We’ll update you as we learn more.

