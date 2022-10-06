New numbers show more than 2.5 million youth using e-cigarettes in 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 2.5 million middle and high school students are reported to be using e-cigarettes this year alone, according to a study released Thursday from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Several school systems here in Alabama are working to prevent the number from increasing, but is it working?

Yes and no.

In Walker County, vaping sensors were installed in all middle and high schools last spring and their data was showing a decrease

Superintendent Dennis Willingham said they have seen a decrease in vaping from their students but recently, within the last month they have seen a slight uptick

“Students are getting caught in the restrooms with vape devices even though they know we have vape sensors in the restrooms to catch them,” Willingham said.

That slight increase aligns with the numbers released by the CDC, which includes 14.1% of high school students and 3.3% of middle school students

“We realize nothing is full proof, and the longer you have it, the longer folks figure out a way around it,” Willingham said. “But we do know that our vape detectors are working overall, and we are getting good reports back from our administrators in our schools.”

Among youth who currently used e-cigarettes, more than one in four used them daily.

Walker County isn’t the only school in the state with these vape sensors, The Alabaster City School System has them as well and is currently reviewing their data.

