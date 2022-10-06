LawCall
Man with Down syndrome robbed while at work

Two women stole a wallet from a man with Down syndrome while he was working at a Scottsdale Fry’s Food Store.
By Emma Lockhart and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Police in Arizona are looking for the people responsible for robbing a man with Down syndrome last week.

His family believes he was targeted because of his disability and wants to warn others.

“I was obviously really upset, as a sister to a brother with disabilities it is almost unheard of,” said Kelly Schultz told Arizona’s Family.

Schultz said her brother Kyle Schmidt was working at Fry’s Food & Drug store, grabbing carts from the parking lot, when two women approached him in a car and asked him for money.

“He has a good heart and so many kids with disabilities have good hearts. That is what makes them such easy targets,” Schultz said.

When he took out his wallet, they reportedly grabbed it and took off.

“What we later found, they went to several ATMs and that was unsuccessful. So they eventually used Square to take out his entire account,” said Schultz.

Schultz said they stole $700, which Schmidt’s bank refunded.

However, Schultz said the ordeal left her brother traumatized.

“He was absolutely shocked. He really couldn’t talk; he was really upset,” she said.

Scottsdale police are investigating and looking at surveillance video but don’t have any leads at this time.

Meanwhile, Schultz wants to raise awareness and prevent other vulnerable people from being targeted too.

“Keep your eyes open, you know. And if you see something, even if it’s not you, say something,” Schultz said. “Because you just don’t know.”

In an effort to turn a terrible situation into a positive, his family is collecting donations for Gigi’s Playhouse Phoenix, a nonprofit that helps people with Down syndrome.

Copyright 2022 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

