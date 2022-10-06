LawCall
Jefferson County commissioner pushes for Saturday absentee voting

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This November’s midterm election has many important races on it at the state and local level.

During the regular scheduled Jefferson County Commission meeting on Thursday, Commissioner Shelia Tyson worked to add voting on opening the courthouse for absentee voting to the agenda.

Tyson said the secretary of state does allow Saturday absentee voting, but the commission has to allow the courthouse to open. Tyson also said many members of the community have reached out and asked if the county would be offering Saturday voting again.

Saturday voting was considered successful in 2020, but during Thursday’s meeting, President of the Board, Jimmie Stephens, said we are in a different climate now after the pandemic.

The topic of opening the courthouse first came up earlier in the week during a committee meeting where it was voted down 3-2.

Tyson said Saturday voting would give voters an opportunity to exercise their right, who otherwise wouldn’t be able to get to the polls on Nov. 8.

“This is old-fashioned voter suppression. All day long. What else would you call it? If you are not giving - almost 40,000 people who said they wanted to go vote on Saturdays - not opening up a building that the taxpayers pay for?” asked Tyson.

Saturday voting would occur on Oct. 15 and 22, and the commission does not meet again until Oct. 26. Tyson said they have missed their opportunity to offer Saturday absentee voting.

