A Jasper cheerleader gives a long-time photographer the picture-perfect gift

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A run in with a ref shattered Ron Harris’s camera during a Jasper football game.

“You know I was not hurt when I got hit, but to look down and see all my camera gear destroyed, that hurt,” Harris said.

A picture is worth a thousand words, but Lydia Borders’s kindness left the camera man of 32 years speechless when she gave him 7,500 dollars for a new equipment.

“High school kids have so much to worry about, for her to want to do this...It meant a lot,” Harris said fighting back tears.

Borders said the Jasper community loves Harris and raised the money through “Go Fund Me” within days.

“Ron is always taking pictures of us for free, so at the game when the ref hit him, we thought it would be the right thing to do to do something for him for once,” Borders said.

“It means so much to me, I could never repay her for what she’s done,” Harris added.

Borders said she’s happy Harris is back on the sidelines capturing her high school memories.

“We just love him so much and we appreciate him,” Borders said. “He said is there anything I can do for you, I just said take some extra pictures of me.”

That’s an easy request- for a guy who’s found his joy behind a lens for decades.

“I went to school here, my kids went to school here, I mean its hard to describe how special this city is, this high school, just a very special place,” Harris said.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.