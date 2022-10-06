LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

A Jasper cheerleader gives a long-time photographer the picture-perfect gift

Lydia Borders hugs Ron Harris before Jasper game
Lydia Borders hugs Ron Harris before Jasper game(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A run in with a ref shattered Ron Harris’s camera during a Jasper football game.

“You know I was not hurt when I got hit, but to look down and see all my camera gear destroyed, that hurt,” Harris said.

A picture is worth a thousand words, but Lydia Borders’s kindness left the camera man of 32 years speechless when she gave him 7,500 dollars for a new equipment.

“High school kids have so much to worry about, for her to want to do this...It meant a lot,” Harris said fighting back tears.

Borders said the Jasper community loves Harris and raised the money through “Go Fund Me” within days.

“Ron is always taking pictures of us for free, so at the game when the ref hit him, we thought it would be the right thing to do to do something for him for once,” Borders said.

“It means so much to me, I could never repay her for what she’s done,” Harris added.

Borders said she’s happy Harris is back on the sidelines capturing her high school memories.

“We just love him so much and we appreciate him,” Borders said. “He said is there anything I can do for you, I just said take some extra pictures of me.”

That’s an easy request- for a guy who’s found his joy behind a lens for decades.

“I went to school here, my kids went to school here, I mean its hard to describe how special this city is, this high school, just a very special place,” Harris said.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmesia Flannigan
Woman convicted of reckless manslaughter after 2021 street racing crash
Multi-car wreck shuts down I-59 in St. Clair Co.
I-59 now open following fatal multi-car wreck in St. Clair Co.
BWWB HQ
“Clean House” says former Birmingham Water Works engineer who claims utility is wasting ratepayers’ money
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Testimony reveals disturbing details surrounding Cupcake McKinney’s death

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
The Savannah Bananas to play in B'ham June 2023
Savannah Bananas World Tour.
Savannah Bananas heading to B’ham in June 2023
The Etowah High School Marching Blue Devil Band is described as a young and hungry group eager...
“Grease” is the word for the Etowah High School blue devil marching band
Samford Football off to a good start
Samford Football off to a good start