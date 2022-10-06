LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Jacksonville State University to expand student housing, stadium

By Bria Chatman
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:32 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Last year, Jacksonville State University announced plans to expand its stadium to include student housing. In July, the board of trustees announced changes to the original plan.

The board authorized the housing portion of the project to move to the North Village Housing area.

The new 500-bed residence hall will address the freshman on-campus living demands.

The stadium expansion includes a new dining hall and gamecock football offices. These changes will help the university reduce construction costs with inflation and supply chain issues.

These updates apart of the Campus Master Plan. The board of trustees will finalize housing plans on October 17 and 18 during their fall board of trustees meeting. Their goal is to have the north village housing project and stadium expansion completed by Fall 2024.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Testimony reveals disturbing details surrounding Cupcake McKinney’s death
55-year-old Richard Pope
Former Carver baseball coach sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for sending obscene images to a minor
Carmesia Flannigan
Woman convicted of reckless manslaughter after 2021 street racing crash
Multi-car wreck shuts down I-59 in St. Clair Co.
I-59 now open following fatal multi-car wreck in St. Clair Co.
BWWB HQ
“Clean House” says former Birmingham Water Works engineer who claims utility is wasting ratepayers’ money

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Stolen turtle returned in Tuscaloosa County
The Birmingham City Council is taking action to make the city more attractive to film and...
Birmingham City Council approves $150,000 for Create Birmingham
BBB gives tips to keep you safe from scammers
BBB offers tips to keep you safe from fall scams
Emotional day in court during Patrick Stallworth trial
Experts shed light on why autopsy photos in Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s death aren’t being shared with public