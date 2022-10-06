Jacksonville State University to expand student housing, stadium

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Last year, Jacksonville State University announced plans to expand its stadium to include student housing. In July, the board of trustees announced changes to the original plan.

The board authorized the housing portion of the project to move to the North Village Housing area.

The new 500-bed residence hall will address the freshman on-campus living demands.

The stadium expansion includes a new dining hall and gamecock football offices. These changes will help the university reduce construction costs with inflation and supply chain issues.

These updates apart of the Campus Master Plan. The board of trustees will finalize housing plans on October 17 and 18 during their fall board of trustees meeting. Their goal is to have the north village housing project and stadium expansion completed by Fall 2024.

