LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Free STI at home-kits offered through partnership between ADPH and Binx Health

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ADPH wants you to get tested for sexually transmitted infections (STI) and it’s making it easier.

Here’s why it’s important: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said STI’s increased during the pandemic, with no signs of slowing.

The free at home tests are available through a partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and Binx Health.

New data from the program, which was launched during the pandemic when many testing centers were closed, shows almost 300 cases of STI’s including chlamydia, gonorrhea, HIV and syphilis were detected.

These kits are available on ADPH’s website and easy to use.

ADPH said these tests are free, confidential and convenient.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmesia Flannigan
Woman convicted of reckless manslaughter after 2021 street racing crash
Multi-car wreck shuts down I-59 in St. Clair Co.
I-59 now open following fatal multi-car wreck in St. Clair Co.
BWWB HQ
“Clean House” says former Birmingham Water Works engineer who claims utility is wasting ratepayers’ money
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
‘I’m sorry I did this’: Stallworth texted after Cupcake McKinney’s body was found
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Farmers no stranger to current dry spell
Tuscaloosa city leaders, Terry Saban open new River District Park
Tuscaloosa city leaders, Terry Saban open new River District Park
Source: WBRC video
Community input needed for Southside new safety plan
Source: WBRC video
Day 4 in trial of Patrick Stallworth