Free STI at home-kits offered through partnership between ADPH and Binx Health

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ADPH wants you to get tested for sexually transmitted infections (STI) and it’s making it easier.

Here’s why it’s important: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said STI’s increased during the pandemic, with no signs of slowing.

The free at home tests are available through a partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and Binx Health.

New data from the program, which was launched during the pandemic when many testing centers were closed, shows almost 300 cases of STI’s including chlamydia, gonorrhea, HIV and syphilis were detected.

These kits are available on ADPH’s website and easy to use.

ADPH said these tests are free, confidential and convenient.

