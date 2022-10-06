First Alert for sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday everyone! We are starting out the morning cool with most locations in the upper 40s and lower 50s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a clear sky across the Southeast. We are watching a weak cold front to our northwest that will move into Central Alabama tomorrow. Ahead of this front, we are looking at more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures today. We will likely heat up into the mid to upper 70s by noon. High temperatures today are forecast to climb into the lower 80s with a few spots in west Alabama climbing into the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. If you plan on heading out to the Cullman County Fair this evening, temperatures will likely cool into the 70s by 5-6 PM. I would plan for a clear sky with temperatures dropping into the 60s late this evening. It should be a nice evening to be outside.

Cold Front Arrives Tomorrow: Tomorrow morning may end up a few degrees warmer with most of us starting out in the low to mid 50s. A few upper 40s can’t be ruled out in our far northern counties. A cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama tomorrow. It’ll remain too dry to produce any chances for rain, but it will likely spread some cloud cover into Central Alabama Friday afternoon into Friday night. We are forecasting a partly cloudy sky with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will continue from the northwest at 5-10 mph. High school football weather is looking perfect Friday evening. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky with kickoff temperatures starting out in the lower 70s. Temperatures will likely cool into the mid 60s by the end of the game.

Next Big Thing: The big story over the weekend is the cooldown expected across Central Alabama. We’ll start Saturday morning off with a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Another round of dry and cool air will move into Central Alabama giving us pleasant and beautiful conditions. We should see a mostly sunny sky Saturday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. It could be breezy at times with northwest winds at 5-10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph. Sunday morning will likely be a chilly start with most locations cooling into the mid to upper 40s. Sunday will end up sunny and very dry with highs in the mid 70s. I would continue to avoid any outdoor burning thanks to the combination of low humidity and abnormally dry conditions over the past month.

College Football Forecasts: The weather should be great for UAB Football Saturday afternoon. Kickoff temperatures at Protective Stadium will likely start out in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures by the end of the game will likely cool into the mid to upper 60s with a mostly clear sky. The Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Texas A&M Saturday evening. If you are heading to Tuscaloosa Saturday evening; I would grab a light jacket as temperatures cool into the 60s and 50s. The weather is looking great for Auburn as they travel to Athens, GA to take on the Georgia Bulldogs. Temperatures will likely start out in the 70s with sunny conditions. Temperatures will likely cool into the 60s by the end of the game.

Warming Up Next Week: The first half of next week will likely remain dry but temperatures will trend warmer. Highs are forecast to climb back into the 80s with overnight lows warming up into the 50s. Our long-range weather models continue to hint that our next chance to see rain may not occur until next Thursday or Friday. The timing and intensity of the rain is still a question mark. It looks like the front could move in and give us cooler temperatures by next weekend.

Tropical Update: We continue to monitor two systems in the Atlantic. Tropical Depression Twelve is holding on to dear life this morning in the eastern Atlantic. The system remains disorganized and is expected to move into an area that will likely shred the depression apart. It will likely remain a depression and become a remnant low in the next 24 hours. The tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean has a high chance to develop in the next 48 hours. Models continue to support the idea that this tropical wave will develop as it moves due west through the Caribbean over the weekend. It will likely impact Nicaragua and Honduras Sunday evening as a tropical storm or a hurricane. It will likely produce heavy rainfall and potential flooding for parts of Central America and Mexico early next week. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet. The last day of hurricane season occurs on November 30th.

