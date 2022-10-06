LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

FAFSA changes go into effect

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In Alabama, almost 20,000 students did not fill out the FAFSA application last year, that’s almost 20,000 students who missed an opportunity for free money to help pay for post-secondary education.

Chandra Scott, Executive Director of Alabama Possible, said she challenges every graduating senior in the class of 2023 to get it done.

“Just know your options, don’t limit yourself, get your parents to understand this is a choice for you to better yourself and to be able to take advantage of every opportunity you deserve,” Scott said.

Although FAFSA is encouraged, it is not required.

However, it is required that a student opt-in or out - that started last year.

“This was really about changing the narrative at homes. We want parents to see if they complete this paperwork and receive the award documents,” Scott said. “Then they are going to see that there are dollars available for their child to take on a pathway that they thought was not foreseeable.”

FAFSA is the gateway to many financial aid resources, it’s important to not only rely on scholarships.

Kimberly Miller, Interim Director of Student Aid at the University of Montevallo, said the reason you have to get that FAFSA done is because it’s the first step.

“It could be the very difference between one school that you thought you may be required to go to, that’s local and down the road, or you may have a bigger goal with a different school on your list, and that FAFSA could make the very difference to make sure your dreams are a reality,” Scott said.

Other changes to the FAFSA application include the removal of questions revolving around Pell Grants.

Also there is a new demographic survey to see who is and is not completing the application to provide better support.

Those who are graduating in 2023 are encouraged to not wait until the spring to finish the application.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmesia Flannigan
Woman convicted of reckless manslaughter after 2021 street racing crash
Multi-car wreck shuts down I-59 in St. Clair Co.
I-59 now open following fatal multi-car wreck in St. Clair Co.
BWWB HQ
“Clean House” says former Birmingham Water Works engineer who claims utility is wasting ratepayers’ money
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Testimony reveals disturbing details surrounding Cupcake McKinney’s death

Latest News

Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Flu shot kickoff event at Tuscaloosa VA
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center hosts flu vaccination event
Shelby County deputies are taking over law enforcement duties in Vincent after the city council...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office secures new pay scale to stay competitive
Flu shot kickoff event at Tuscaloosa VA
Flu shot kickoff event at Tuscaloosa VA