LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Cat in Michigan named tallest living domestic feline

(No sound) - At 18.8 inches tall, he is the tallest living domestic cat in the world, the Guinness Book of World Records said. (Source: WDIV/CNN)
By WDIV staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WDIV) - A cat in Michigan has grown its way right into the record books.

Meet Fenrir. At 18.8 inches tall, he is the tallest living domestic cat in the world, the Guinness Book of World Records said.

His human, Dr. William Powers, said despite Fenrir’s size, he likes to be held like a baby.

Fenrir follows in the footsteps of an older brother, who is the all-time world record holder for tallest domestic cat.

Arcturus was more than 19 inches tall before he died in a house fire in 2017.

Powers said his fur babies make great therapy cats for the patients in his office.

Copyright 2022 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmesia Flannigan
Woman convicted of reckless manslaughter after 2021 street racing crash
Multi-car wreck shuts down I-59 in St. Clair Co.
I-59 now open following fatal multi-car wreck in St. Clair Co.
BWWB HQ
“Clean House” says former Birmingham Water Works engineer who claims utility is wasting ratepayers’ money
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Testimony reveals disturbing details surrounding Cupcake McKinney’s death

Latest News

Destruction in Zaporizhzhia is seen Thursday after Russian forces fire several missiles on the...
Ukraine: Zaporizhzhia damage seen after missile strikes
The aftermath of Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen Thursday.
Russian rockets slam into Ukrainian city near nuclear plant
Meet Fenrir. At 18.8 inches tall, he is the tallest living domestic cat in the world, the...
Meet the tallest domestic cat
FILE - Each prize carries a cash award of nearly $900,000 and will be handed out on Dec. 10.
Nobel panel to announce winner of literature prize