Birmingham Police investigating homicide on Georgia Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a homicide investigation is underway in the 7500 Block of Georgia Road.

Police confirm two men were shot in front of Georgia Market. One died at UAB Hospital. The other man is expected to be OK.

Please check back for updates as we gather additional information.

Public Information Division is en route. pic.twitter.com/PCH1adyOto — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) October 6, 2022

