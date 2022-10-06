Birmingham City Council approves $150,000 for Create Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council is taking action to make the city more attractive to film and production companies approving more money for Create Birmingham.

The city council voted Tuesday to give Create Birmingham $150,000 so it can continue attracting film, television, and other media productions to the city.

The agreement also funds the production and management of a cultural arts and events calendar, community arts funding, and creative entrepreneurship opportunities around the city.

Create Birmingham was instrumental in bringing 52 major film productions to Birmingham last year - $17 million in total combined budgets, and countless jobs.

“I’m really excited that the city has entered this partnership with Create Birmingham because first of all, art builds community and it’s just really important to encourage creative expression from our young people,” said Birmingham City Councilor Carol Clarke.

“We do a lot of work with municipalities in the area making sure that films are connected to crew and parking and traffic closures. I mean… some of the stuff that people never know happen behind the scenes. And we also have the opportunity to really show Birmingham off as a beautiful, viable place to bring film,” said President and CEO of Create Birmingham Meghann Bridgeman.

City leaders said Birmingham has become a destination for production companies over the past several years due in part to the work Create Birmingham does.

For more information on the work they’re doing now, visit createbirmingham.org.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.