LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Birmingham City Council approves $150,000 for Create Birmingham

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:42 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council is taking action to make the city more attractive to film and production companies approving more money for Create Birmingham.

The city council voted Tuesday to give Create Birmingham $150,000 so it can continue attracting film, television, and other media productions to the city.

The agreement also funds the production and management of a cultural arts and events calendar, community arts funding, and creative entrepreneurship opportunities around the city.

Create Birmingham was instrumental in bringing 52 major film productions to Birmingham last year - $17 million in total combined budgets, and countless jobs.

“I’m really excited that the city has entered this partnership with Create Birmingham because first of all, art builds community and it’s just really important to encourage creative expression from our young people,” said Birmingham City Councilor Carol Clarke.

“We do a lot of work with municipalities in the area making sure that films are connected to crew and parking and traffic closures. I mean… some of the stuff that people never know happen behind the scenes. And we also have the opportunity to really show Birmingham off as a beautiful, viable place to bring film,” said President and CEO of Create Birmingham Meghann Bridgeman.

City leaders said Birmingham has become a destination for production companies over the past several years due in part to the work Create Birmingham does.

For more information on the work they’re doing now, visit createbirmingham.org.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Testimony reveals disturbing details surrounding Cupcake McKinney’s death
55-year-old Richard Pope
Former Carver baseball coach sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for sending obscene images to a minor
Carmesia Flannigan
Woman convicted of reckless manslaughter after 2021 street racing crash
Multi-car wreck shuts down I-59 in St. Clair Co.
I-59 now open following fatal multi-car wreck in St. Clair Co.
BWWB HQ
“Clean House” says former Birmingham Water Works engineer who claims utility is wasting ratepayers’ money

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Stolen turtle returned in Tuscaloosa County
BBB gives tips to keep you safe from scammers
BBB offers tips to keep you safe from fall scams
New student housing plan at JSU
Jacksonville State University to expand student housing, stadium
Emotional day in court during Patrick Stallworth trial
Experts shed light on why autopsy photos in Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s death aren’t being shared with public