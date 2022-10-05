LawCall
Woman convicted of reckless manslaughter after 2021 street racing crash

Carmesia Flannigan
Carmesia Flannigan(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say a woman has been convicted of reckless manslaughter after a 2021 street racing crash.

Jefferson County Court documents show Carmesia Flannigan was convicted of reckless manslaughter after hitting another car head-on.

The person in that vehicle, Brandy Ballard, was killed.

The crash happened in the 800 block of Arkadelphia Road.


