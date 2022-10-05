LawCall
Some Verizon customers experiencing trouble calling 911

By Bria Chatman
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Customers with Verizon may have some issues when making emergency calls. The company says customers across Alabama are having problems when they call 911.

You could experience a delay or your call won’t go through at all.

Now the city of Southside is sharing ways to get emergency calls to first responders

Chief Wade Buckner with the Southside Fire Department says timing is everything when it comes to an emergency which is why the city has other ways to contact the police and fire department without calling 911.

“Our number is (256) 442-2255. And you’re welcome just to call it and kind of see what it does,” says Chief Buckner. “It gives you voice prompts that you could directly connect to the different offices. There are numbers you can call to connect you straight to the dispatcher. We’re being dispatched currently out of the Etowah County 911 center right now. But each dispatcher center usually has a non-emergency number.”

Verizon also recommends reaching out to your local departments to find out ways you can contact them without dialing 911.

