Opa Cabana’s Loukoumades

Yield: 12-15 loukoumades

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Proof Time: 45 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 60 minutes

Dough

All Purpose Flour 1 ½ cup

Corn Flour ½ cup

Instant Yeast 2 ¼ tsp

Salt ¼ tsp

Honey 1 Tbsp

Warm Water 1 cup

Oil for frying As needed

Syrup

Granulated Sugar 4 cups

Water 2 cups

Honey 2/3 cups

Dough

1. Preheat fry oil to 350˚F

2. Mix dry ingredients in a clean dry mixing bowl

3. Stir the honey into the warm water to dissolve, then add the mixture into the dry ingredients. Stir until well combined

4. Cover the mixing bowl with plastic wrap and set undisturbed in a warm place for 45 minutes to proof

Syrup

1. While dough is proofing, combine the ingredients in a medium pot

2. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Once it comes to a light boil, stir frequently for 5-8 minutes until the sugar is completely dissolved and the syrup becomes slightly more viscous

3. Keep warm on low heat until ready to use

Loukoumades

1. When dough is proofed, carefully scoop dough balls - into roughly 1.5 Tbsp ea - into the hot frying oil using a spoon or cookie scoop

2. Fry approx. 2 min on each side, until both sides are golden brown

3. Set cooked loukoumades on a wire rack or paper towels to drain excess oil until all loukoumades are cooked

4. Briefly toss the loukoumades in the warm syrup, then top with cinnamon, powdered sugar, nuts, or other desired toppings

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.