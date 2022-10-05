Multi-car wreck shuts down I-59 in St. Clair Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All northbound and southbound lanes on I-59 S near mile marker 59 in St. Clair Co. are currently shutdown after multiple vehicles were involved in a wreck.

It happened around 4:10 a.m.

The lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Please use an alternate route.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.