Multi-car wreck shuts down I-59 in St. Clair Co.

(wifr)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All northbound and southbound lanes on I-59 S near mile marker 59 in St. Clair Co. are currently shutdown after multiple vehicles were involved in a wreck.

It happened around 4:10 a.m.

The lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Please use an alternate route.

