Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigators find human remains of missing person

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office found human remains on Sept. 30 that have been identified as a missing person.

Investigators found the human remains in Blount County after receiving a tip. The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and were positively identified as James Tracy Denson.

Denson was reported as a missing person in Marshall County on Sept. 2. According to the sheriff’s office, he was last scene in Guntersville on Aug. 6.

This is an active investigation.

