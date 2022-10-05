LawCall
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigators find human remains of missing person

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office found human remains on Sept. 30 that have been identified as a missing person.

Investigators found the human remains in Blount County after receiving a tip. The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and were positively identified as James Tracy Denson.

Denson was reported as a missing person in Marshall County on Sept. 2. According to the sheriff’s office, he was last scene in Guntersville on Aug. 6.

This is an active investigation.

