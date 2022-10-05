LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Legendary Colbert County coach dies at age 79

The legendary coach was killed in a car crash in Sheffield Tuesday.
The legendary coach was killed in a car crash in Sheffield Tuesday.(Times Daily)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A legendary high school football coach at Colbert County High School has died at age 79.

According to a Facebook post made by Colbert County High School, former coach Don Creasy passed away Tuesday in a single-vehicle car crash in Sheffield according to the Times Daily. The Times Daily also reports that Creasy was not feeling well and was driving to a doctor’s appointment at the time of the crash.

Creasy coached at Colbert County High School from 1978-1989, during that time he won two state championships (1979 and 1985). Creasy was selected for the Hall of Fame in 1998 after compiling a 186-76-2 record over 23 years of coaching.

In 1973, Creasy started his coaching career at Central Florence High School and within three seasons, he led the team to the playoffs for the first time. Then in 1978, he took over at Colbert County.

Creasy left Colbert County High School after 12 years with a coaching record of 126-6-1.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Trial update: surveillance videos chronical defendant’s actions the day Cupcake disappeared
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
55-year-old Richard Pope
Former Carver baseball coach sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for sending obscene images to a minor
Woman shot to death with pellet gun
Coroner says 25-year-old Birmingham mother killed by pellet gun; says pellet projectile deaths are uncommon
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Suspect in family’s kidnapping found; victims still missing

Latest News

Ex-BWWB engineer speaks out
Ex-BWWB engineer speaks out
Fatal multi-car wreck shuts down I-59 in St. Clair Co.
Fatal multi-car wreck shuts down I-59 in St. Clair Co.
Emu stops traffic on Alabama highway
Emu stops traffic in St. Clair Co.
The Etowah High School Marching Blue Devil Band is described as a young and hungry group eager...
“Grease” is the word for the Etowah High School blue devil marching band