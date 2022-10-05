Legendary Colbert County coach dies at age 79

COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A legendary high school football coach at Colbert County High School has died at age 79.

According to a Facebook post made by Colbert County High School, former coach Don Creasy passed away Tuesday in a single-vehicle car crash in Sheffield according to the Times Daily. The Times Daily also reports that Creasy was not feeling well and was driving to a doctor’s appointment at the time of the crash.

Creasy coached at Colbert County High School from 1978-1989, during that time he won two state championships (1979 and 1985). Creasy was selected for the Hall of Fame in 1998 after compiling a 186-76-2 record over 23 years of coaching.

In 1973, Creasy started his coaching career at Central Florence High School and within three seasons, he led the team to the playoffs for the first time. Then in 1978, he took over at Colbert County.

Creasy left Colbert County High School after 12 years with a coaching record of 126-6-1.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.