“Grease” is the word for the Etowah High School blue devil marching band

Atalla, Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah High School Marching Blue Devil Band is described as a young and hungry group eager to please and ready to perform. The band is under the direction of Adrian Peters with 58 members making up the band.

“I am just so proud of our band,” said Peters. “To see the students grow as individuals and as musicians is all that I could ever want for them. Life is hard enough, so when it comes to doing something that they love to do, it is my job to make band as fun as possible.”

The Etowah marching band’s half time show this season is called “Grease,” yes, based off the hit movie. The highlight of the show is when the entire band does the hand jive, that really gets the crowd to do the dance move as well.

The Etowah H.S. Marching Blue Devil Band will be showcased Friday night at 10:25 on “Sideline,” which airs on WBRC FOX6.

