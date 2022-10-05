First Alert for more sunshine and dry conditions Wednesday Matt Daniel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday everyone! We have another surge of dry air moving in this morning allowing our temperatures to trend slightly cooler than previous mornings. Most of us are in the mid to upper 40s with a few spots in the lower 50s south of I-20. You’ll likely need a light jacket to start out the morning, but you won’t need it by this afternoon as temperatures quickly warm up into the 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear and dry. High pressure keeps us dry in the short-term. We are watching a cold front to our northwest that will move through Central Alabama late tomorrow into Friday. It will give us another surge of dry and cooler air across the Southeast going into the weekend. We are forecasting temperatures to warm into the mid 70s by noon. Highs today will likely approach 80°F. Winds will remain light from the north at 5-10 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 60s by 7 PM with a clear sky.

Slightly Warmer Temperatures to Finish Out the Week: We will likely start tomorrow morning off in the upper 40s and lower 50s. With plenty of dry air in place, we are expecting temperatures tomorrow afternoon to trend a few degrees warmer than today. Highs are forecast to climb into the low to mid 80s with northwest winds at 5-10 mph. Tomorrow should end up sunny and warm with comfortable humidity levels. Friday morning temperatures may trend warmer as the cold front knocks on the door. We’ll likely start Friday out in the mid 50s with highs in the low to mid 80s. Clouds are forecast to increase Friday ahead of the front, but we should remain dry. If you plan on being out for high school football Friday evening, we’ll likely remain dry with temperatures cooling into the 60s with a partly cloudy sky.

Next Big Thing: Cooler temperatures are expected over the weekend as a cold front moves through Central Alabama Friday. Saturday morning could start out with some cloud cover with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Saturday could end up a little breezy at times as dry air filters into the state. We should end up with a mostly sunny sky Saturday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. It should be a beautiful day for college football across the state. With lower dew points expected over the weekend, we encourage everyone to avoid burning anything outdoors as the fire threat could be slightly elevated. Sunday morning should start out chilly with temperatures in the 40s. We will likely see a sunny sky Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. The weekend is shaping up to be picture perfect!

Looking Ahead: The first half of next week will likely remain dry with temperatures gradually warming up from the 70s into the 80s for afternoon highs. Overnight lows will also end up warmer with temperatures in the 50s. Models hint that we could see some rain chances by next Thursday across Central Alabama, but it remains too far out to determine how much rain we will receive. Temperatures may end up above average ahead of the front with highs in the mid 80s and low in the 50s and 60s.

Tropical Update: We are monitoring two systems in the Atlantic this morning. Yesterday, Tropical Depression Twelve developed in the eastern Atlantic. It is forecast to remain a tropical depression and likely become short-lived as it moves to the northwest. The second system is about to impact the Windward Islands later today. It now has a high chance to develop into our next tropical depression or storm in the next five days. Models support this tropical wave developing in the Caribbean over the weekend and into next week. The majority of the models show this storm remaining in the Caribbean and possibly impacting Central America or Mexico next week. We will definitely watch this system as it has potential to become our next named storm. The next two names on the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane list are Julia and Karl. Hurricane season ends on November 30th.

