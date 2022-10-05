LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Early detection saves lives

Sarah Verser talks to Dr. Monika Tataria of Camellia Women’s Imaging
By Sarah Verser
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -We are On Your Side reminding you that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

We know early detection saves lives. Sarah Verser talks with Dr. Monika Tataria of Camellia Women’s Imaging about the importance of not delaying to get a mammogram. It’s something many people did during this pandemic.

To learn more about cancer awareness, visit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA) at https://www.bcrfa.org/.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
‘She killed her’: Stallworth told police girlfriend killed Cupcake McKinney
55-year-old Richard Pope
Former Carver baseball coach sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for sending obscene images to a minor
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Multi-car wreck shuts down I-59 in St. Clair Co.
I-59 now open following fatal multi-car wreck in St. Clair Co.
BWWB HQ
“Clean House” says former Birmingham Water Works engineer who claims utility is wasting ratepayers’ money

Latest News

The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and were positively...
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigators find human remains of missing person
Sarah Verser talks to Dr. Monika Tataria of Camellia Women’s Imaging
Sarah Verser talks to Dr. Monika Tataria of Camellia Women’s Imaging
Source: WBRC video
Turtle stolen in West Ala. returned
Source: WBRC video
The Savannah Bananas to play in B'ham June 2023