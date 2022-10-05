Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Early detection saves lives

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -We are On Your Side reminding you that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

We know early detection saves lives. Sarah Verser talks with Dr. Monika Tataria of Camellia Women’s Imaging about the importance of not delaying to get a mammogram. It’s something many people did during this pandemic.

To learn more about cancer awareness, visit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA) at https://www.bcrfa.org/.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.