TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to an overpass near DCH Regional Medical Center Monday, October 3 where a man climbed over the railing and was threatening to jump.

The officers quickly put their extensive training to work and closed all traffic to University Boulevard and McFarland Boulevard and began speaking with the man. Two officers convinced the man to safely cross back over the guard rail.

Tuscaloosa PD officers stop man from jumping off overpass (Tuscaloosa Police Department)

Both officers had previously gone through extensive training with Tuscaloosa’s Crisis Intervention Team and FBI Negotiation Training.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.