Tuscaloosa County authorities make arrest in triple-fatal crash one year ago in Cottondale

By Bryan Henry
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An update on a crash that killed three people a year ago in Cottondale: Tuscaloosa County court records show a man was charged with several counts connected to the head-on collision.

Tuscaloosa County court records show authorities arrested Braxton Connell on Monday afternoon and he faces three counts of criminally negligent homicide and one count of being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tanya Boyd’s brother was of the one of three people killed a little more than one year ago in Cottondale. 35-year old Ashely Stewart, 35-year old Mary Hagadorn and Boyd’s brother, 40-year old Marty Dale Green were all killed. Boyd is glad there was an arrest.

“We’re very relieved. We’re glad it’s happened,” said Boyd.

It was just last week when relatives and friends released balloons in the victims’ memory and to honor the one year anniversary of their tragic deaths on University Boulevard East in Cottondale. At the time police reports showed Connell crossed the center line and collided head-on with the truck driven by Green. Stewart and Hagadorn were passengers. The crash happened at 3 in the morning. The three were on their way back home after Hagadorn received medical treatment from DCH.

Boyd didn’t pull any punches on what the last 12 months have been like for the families of the victims.

“Excuse my language... a complete hell. Miserable, crying everyday,” said Boyd.

Courthouse records show Connell remains in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on bonds totaling $19,000 dollars. Together, Green, Hagadorn and Stewart left behind a total of 10 children, according to family members.

“He took everything we had, my brother, my best friend Mary, they got a little girl together and Ashley, they took 5 kids away from her. It’s sad,” she said.

Connell’s first court appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. tomorrow in the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse.

