LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Source: Ukraine to join Spain-Portugal 2030 World Cup bid

Ukrainian fans cheer prior to the star of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland...
Ukrainian fans cheer prior to the star of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland and Ukraine, at Hampden Park, in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.(Scott Heppell | AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — Ukraine is set to join Spain and Portugal in a combined bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

A person familiar with the project told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Ukraine is being added to the Spain-Portugal bid. The bid, which has been in the works for more than three years, is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the announcement has not yet been made public.

Ukrainian soccer federation president Andriy Pavelko confirmed to the AP he will go to Switzerland for the announcement, but he declined to confirm details of the project.

The addition of Ukraine to the European bid was first reported by British newspaper The Times of London.

Ukraine co-hosted the 2012 European Championship in four cities, including Donetsk and Kharkiv. Those cities have been under occupation or bombardment since Russia invaded the country earlier this year.

___

Azzoni reported from Madrid.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daxton Elliot Keith, 21.
Man arrested for 2 counts of capital murder in Hoover apartment complex shooting
25-year-old identified as victim in Birmingham homicide
25-year-old identified as victim in Birmingham homicide
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
‘All I could find were her shoes’, Cupcake McKinney’s mother testifies in kidnapping case
Birmingham Police investigating homicide Downtown
Man shot, killed in downtown Birmingham
Hurricane Ian caused notable damage in the Myrtle Beach area, including a collapsed portion of...
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian causes significant damage, pier collapse in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian servicemen drive a tank on the way to Siversk, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Retreating Russians leave their comrades’ bodies behind in liberated Ukrainian city
Inmate dies from injuries at Donaldson Williamson Correctional
DeLand police said officers responded to the DeLand Municipal Airport around 11:45 a.m. for...
Man dies in skydiving accident, police say
Country icon Loretta Lynn has died at age 90.
Loretta Lynn dies at age 90
The Nobel Prize for physics was announced Tuesday.
3 physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science