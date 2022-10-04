LawCall
Shelby County using Rebuild Alabama Act money

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County, along with every county in the state, has a road or bridge project that is now supported by the state through the Rebuild Alabama Act.

Under the Rebuild Alabama Act, some Shelby County roads will get much needed repairs and changes.

In Helena alone, intersection improvements at County Road 17 and County Road 58 with an added turn lane will be built with the help of program funds.

The City of Helena will contribute money to go along with the grant money to help complete the project.

Shelby County engineer David Willingham says the funding from rebuild Alabama is extremely helpful.

The Rebuild Alabama Act, it has added 10 cents to the fuel tax that we all pay, so in addition to this grant money it provided us funding each year,” Willingham said. “For Shelby County this year we are projected to be about 2.6 million we add about 2.5 million to that.”

And so far, Shelby County has resurfaced just over 31 miles of county roads.

